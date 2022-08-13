2022 PFL Playoffs 2 Results & Highlights

The second batch of the PFL playoffs takes place today on ESPN, and MMA News will bring you the results and highlights from the event.

The first installment of this year’s PFL playoffs took place last week, so you can get all caught up on those results and highlights here. Additionally, you can check out the 2022 PFL regular season standings here.

In today’s headliner, Rory MacDonald will face Dilano Taylor in a welterweight semifinal. The other welterweight semifinal will be between Sadibou Sy and Carlos Leal.

Also competing will be the heavyweights, with the two semifinal bouts consisting of Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira and Juan Adams vs. Matheus Scheffel.

Below, you can view yesterday’s weigh-in results and the full card and viewing information for tonight’s card. And be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights from tonight’s action.

2022 PFL PLAYOFFS 2 MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Semifinal: Rory MacDonald (171) vs. Dilano Taylor (169)

Heavyweight Semifinal: Ante Delija (242) vs. Renan Ferreira (257)

Heavyweight Semifinal: Juan Adams (265) vs. Matheus Scheffel (259)

Welterweight Semifinal: Sadibou Sy (171) vs. Carlos Leal (171)

Ben Ellis (145) vs. Nathan Kelly (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 12:00 PM ET)