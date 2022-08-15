A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father

Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history.

The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.

Pedro and his father have a close relationship, despite his dad stabbing him in the chest as a child. Pedro’s father, John Pedro, is an interesting character. The man was raised on the west coast of the U.S in the 70′ and has shaped by the gang wars going on at that time. He later moved to Australia and became a father to Tyson. He felt the need to instill the toughness he had learned in his early day onto his son and did so through fighting.

Tyson Pedro And His Father John’s Unique Story Could Be A Move

John Pedro is notorious in the Australian MMA scene. He is said to be singlehandedly responsible for the growth of the sport in that region after he created the King of the Cage promotion. He fought to keep the sport legal and in turn allowed the careers of such fighters as Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and others to flourish.

Now, his son is among the best MMA fighters to come out of Australia, and he lends his success to the tough upbringing and beatings he took.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Pedro’s reminisced on their lives from the early days until now. They recalled the training they used to do together that included Pedro punching out the front teeth of his son and even stabbing him in the chest with a knife, accidentally.

Pedro said he used to do a trick with a knife and he would throw it from one hand to the other, one day it slipped. The knife landed straight in Tyson’s chest. Luckily, he was able to heal up.

“I wanted my son to know that when it came time to get up in life, to really get up, nobody was going to be there for him,” Pedro said. “Which eventually, is exactly how it happened.”

These life lessons came in handy later on in his career when Pedro suffered a knee injury and had to recover for about four years. During his recovery, Pedro was not able to fight in the UFC. He used his time to hike, work on his craft and start a family.

In 2022, he made his return to the cage, which would be the longest return from injury in UFC history. He defeated Ike Villanueva in the fight by first-round KO. Despite all the trauma he has gone through in his life, both mentally and physically, Pedro is a fighter.

“But Tyson, he never quit,” his father said. “He is that warrior. When everything was taken from him, he still fought. It’s who he is.”

The amazing story of Pedro and his father has fought the eye of some Hollywood filmmakers. They are looking to turn the story into a movie, but the Pedro’s are not quite sure that is the route to go at this time.

What do you think of this family story and would you like to see it made into a movie?