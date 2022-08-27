Aaron Jeffery: “I’m Just The Guy Who Beat Up Paige’s Man”

Bellator middleweight contender Aaron Jeffery feels his knockout over Austin Vanderford has been undervalued since Bellator 284.

Jeffery stepped up on short notice and knocked out Vanderford in just 85 seconds at Bellator 284 earlier this month. It was the former Dana White‘s Contender Series prospect’s third-straight win and second since signing with Bellator.

Vanderford’s wife, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, has a multi-million following on social media across a variety of platforms. Jeffery feels that because of this, his name hasn’t been promoted as it should by some outlets and most of the attention has been paid to VanZant and Vanderford since fight night.

Aaron Jeffery Feels He’s Been Dismissed Since Austin Vanderford KO

Bellator

During a recent interview with The London Free Press, Jeffery addressed how some have perceived the biggest win of his career.

“The headlines, since her name comes up first, are ‘Paige VanZant’s husband gets knocked out’,” Jeffery said. “They don’t even mention me. I’m just the guy who beat up Paige’s man. I thought I was going to have to wrestle with him a bit and have to grind it out and wear him down.”

Jeffery skyrocketed to a spot in the middleweight rankings following the victory. He sits at No. 6 in the latest rankings and could be one win away from a potential title shot.

Vanderford recently challenged for the belt against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275 in February, losing via a first-round TKO. He has lost back-to-back fights since winning his first five Bellator appearances.

Jeffery’s life has changed in a big way since the win over Vanderford and he wants the narrative to change after making a massive statement. He hopes that this win could be the first of many big-name wins going forward.

