Adesanya Calls “B*tch” Dibs On Costa To Rockhold Post-UFC 278

According to two of the UFC‘s all-time great middleweights, Paulo Costa is certainly a “b*tch” — the question is, whose “b*tch” is he?

At UFC 278 this past weekend, former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2019. In a tough assignment for a man who’d been knocked out three times in his previous four outings, the Californian shared the cage with Brazilian powerhouse Costa in Utah.

While many expected a quick and unsuccessful night for Rockhold, the veteran went the full 15-minute distance with “Borrachinha,” playing his part in the Fight of the Night. And although he left Salt Lake City with another loss added to his record, Rockhold exited the cage having retired from the sport after writing a memorable final chapter to his illustrious career.

And how did he sum the emotional moment up on social media? By telling the victorious Costa that he’s still a “b*tch.”

But Rockhold wasn’t alone with that description of Costa, with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya arriving to remind the world where the Brazilian sits with him.

“He’ll always be my b*tch,” Adesanya wrote in the comments section.

Adesanya Finished Costa In One Round At UFC 253

Adesanya’s claim derives from when the pair collided in Abu Dhabi back in September 2020. Having defended the belt for the first time against Yoel Romeo, “The Last Stylebender” looked set for a difficult night in his sophomore retention, with then-unbeaten knockout artist Costa standing opposite him in the cage.

But the Brazilian was far from his best that night on Fight Island — thanks to some excessive wine drinking the night before if Costa is to be believed — and succumbed to the champ’s strikes in the second round.

Culminating a rough night for “Borrachinha,” Adesanya proceeded to hump him from behind as referee Jason Herzog stepped in and waved off the contest.

While that moment was nearly two years ago, it’s still clear that the pair possess animosity between them, with Adesanya’s latest comment being a pretty good indicator of his feelings towards the #6-ranked contender.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya and Luke Rockhold’s interaction?