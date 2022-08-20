Adesanya: Edwards Is The Biggest Threat To Usman’s Reign

Israel Adesanya has a personal connection to both UFC 278 main event fighters and knows it will be a battle for the belt.

There is a UFC welterweight title fight on deck for this Saturday night at UFC 278. Champion Kamaru Usman will be taking on Leon Edwards in a rematch to see who the best fighter at 170 pounds is.

In the first meeting between these two, Usman came out on top, but seven years have passed since then and a lot has changed. This bout is the biggest welterweight matchup available right now and fans will be in for a battle.

Israel Adesanya Has To Choose Between Two Friends At UFC 278

One man who knows bother of these fighters well is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He and Usman have a personal bond, and Edwards is a close friend as well. As he does with all big PPV events, Adesanya took to his YouTube channel to make his pick for the fights, with this one he had a tough time.

“The biggest threat to Kamaru’s throne is Leon Edwards. I’m going with Kamaru because of his momentum right now. Also, I know how hard he works,” Adesanya said. “But, again, Leon’s my boy. I love Leon, even when we were in London, he looked after us. It’s gonna be really hard to beat ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ right now. He’s a f–king nightmare for people, man. Usman is the guy right now who’s got momentum behind him. Leon, I feel like, is a guy who deserves this title shot. This fight right here, don’t be surprised if this fight looks like me versus Gastelum.”

Neither man has lost since their last meeting. Usman has ruled the division for a few years and has been in some tough fights during that time. If what Adesanay says is true, Edwards could be the toughest yet. Tomorrow night, we could be seeing one of the best welterweight fights ever.

