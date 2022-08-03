AJ McKee, Patricio Pitbull Set To Return At Bellator 286

Two of Bellator‘s biggest stars, AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, are set to return at Bellator 286 but not to complete their trilogy in the cage.

Bellator 286 will take place on October 1st in Long Beach, CA. The event will mark the returns of McKee and Pitbull, but in different matchups in separate divisions.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram was the first to report the news.

Potential Patricio Pitbull/AJ McKee Trilogy Remains On Hold

FanSided

McKee will make his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle on the main card. He’s hinted at a move to lightweight ever since winning the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix over Pitbull at Bellator 263.

McKee lost the featherweight title to Pitbull at Bellator 277 earlier this year. Some believed McKee did enough to earn the decision win, but Pitbull ended up regaining the belt via a unanimous decision.

McKee has competed at featherweight for the entirety of his professional career, dating back to his Bellator debut at Bellator 136. He picked up wins over Darrion Caldwell and Derek Campos en route to the Grand Prix championship.

Pitbull, upon earning the featherweight title, will defend the belt in the Bellator 286 headliner against Ádám Borics. A winner of four in a row, Borics called for a title shot after a win over Mads Burnell at Bellator 276.

Pitbull vacated the lightweight title which was then earned by his brother, Patricky, with a win over Peter Queally. If McKee defeats Carlyle, he could potentially be well on his way to a lightweight title shot.

What are your thoughts on AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull returning at Bellator 286?