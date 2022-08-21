MMA Twitter Reacts To Merab Dvalishvili Defeating José Aldo

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili continued to pave his way to a title shot with a unanimous decision win over José Aldo at UFC 278.

Dvalishvili and Aldo battled in a featured main card bout at UFC 278. The winner looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot at 135lbs.

Dvalishvili used a ferocious pace and his relentless wrestling to frustrate the former featherweight champion, Aldo. While Aldo had some offensive moments throughout the fight, Dvalishvili attacked at an exponentially higher rate.

After three rounds of action, Dvalishvili earned a unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

MMA Twitter Speaks Out On Dvalishvili’s UFC 278 Win

Check out what MMA Twitter had to say about Dvalishvili’s win at UFC 278.

Looks like Aldo looking for that 1 shot…I feel like he needs to pursue the finish at this point #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

What do we think should be scored higher. Take down defense or take down attempt ? #ufc278 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 21, 2022

Aldo's takedown defense is insane! #UFC278 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 21, 2022

Aldo has one of the best takedown defense in the UFC #UFC278 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) August 21, 2022

Merab gets the win, as expected. Pretty incredible moment shared between the two on the mat, as they hugged and exchanged words for a while. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022

Let’s go !! Great win for @MerabDvalishvil over one of the best to ever do it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022

Merab has a gas tank. No doubt — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) August 21, 2022

That’s a good result for @chitoveraUFC, who is in attendance. It’s a horse race among the top bantamweights to make a statement over the next couple months and Chito is in the lead right now. #ufc278 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 21, 2022

What an entrance. Performance of a career here I feel. This guy tailor made for Jose to shine. Styles makes fights. Great matchup! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Dvalishvili has now won eight straight fights in the Octagon, including most recently against Marlon Moraes and Cody Stamann. He has recently teased a potential move to flyweight to not fight his good friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling.

Aldo’s loss to Dvalishvili snaps a three-fight winning streak. After losing a bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan, he earned decision wins over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera.

