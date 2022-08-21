MMA Twitter Reacts To Merab Dvalishvili Defeating José Aldo

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili continued to pave his way to a title shot with a unanimous decision win over José Aldo at UFC 278.
Dvalishvili and Aldo battled in a featured main card bout at UFC 278. The winner looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot at 135lbs.
Dvalishvili used a ferocious pace and his relentless wrestling to frustrate the former featherweight champion, Aldo. While Aldo had some offensive moments throughout the fight, Dvalishvili attacked at an exponentially higher rate.
After three rounds of action, Dvalishvili earned a unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards.
Dvalishvili has now won eight straight fights in the Octagon, including most recently against Marlon Moraes and Cody Stamann. He has recently teased a potential move to flyweight to not fight his good friend and teammate, Aljamain Sterling.
Aldo’s loss to Dvalishvili snaps a three-fight winning streak. After losing a bantamweight title fight against Petr Yan, he earned decision wins over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera.
