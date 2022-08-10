Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats

Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman

Usman has been reigning the welterweight division since 2019 and has had five title defenses, he is creeping up on the record in that division, which is nine, a record held by Georges St-Pierre.

Aljamain Sterling Puts Kamaru Usman In The Conversation For GOAT

There are constant comparisons being made between Usman and St-Pierre, and maybe one day Usman will stand alone atop the all-time greats list. Sterling certainly thinks he is on his way.

“You have to put him in the conversation of G.O.A.T., I think so. He’s starting to lap these guys and he’s putting these guys away,” Sterling told The Schmo. “Kind of reminds me of Jon Jones in his prime where he was doing to guys, running through the competition. So I think he’s up there with [Anderson] Silva, GSP [Georges St-Pierre], [Jon] Jones, and Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson].” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Usman is getting ready for his next title defense and that next step towards greatness. He will be taking on Leon Edwards at UFC 278, on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As for Sterling, he is expected to have a bout against TJ Dillashaw later this year, but there have been some contractual kinks to work out.

Do you put Kamaru Usman among the UFC greats at this time?