Angela Hill Reveals The UFC Record She Is Aiming For

UFC strawweight veteran Angela Hill is gunning for a record held by one of the top female fighters in UFC history after her latest win at UFC San Diego.

Hill defeated rising prospect Loopy Godinez in the featured preliminary bout of UFC San Diego on Saturday. While it was a back-and-forth war between the two strawweight fighters, Hill got the better of the exchanges and outstruck Godinez in the Octagon.

The 37-year-old Hill snapped a three-fight losing skid and could potentially be back in contention at 115lbs following her victory. Along with putting together a few more wins, she wants to leave a lasting legacy on her run in the UFC.

Hill made her UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter Season 20 Finale, defeating Emily Kagan via a unanimous decision. Nearly eight years later, she stands on the cusp of potentially etching her name into the UFC history books.

Angela Hill Is Chasing Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s Significant Strikes Record

During her UFC San Diego post-fight press conference, Hill sent a message to former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk ahead of potentially breaking her divisional significant strikes record.

“I’m about to break it, Joanna, you better come out of retirement!” Hill exclaimed. “Let’s go! That’s dope, I’m happy about that. Hopefully, I’m not absorbing that much [as I’m getting closer].”

As of the publication of this story, Hill has landed 1,572 significant strikes during her UFC tenure to Jędrzejczyk’s 1,754. She ranks seventh on the all-time significant strikes list among all former and active UFC fighters and is in second place behind Jędrzejczyk amongst all-time strawweights.

Hill, known for her brutal Muay Thai striking, has earned wins over the likes of Hannah Cifers, Ariane Carnelossi, and Maryna Moroz during her career in the Octagon. She also won the Invicta FC strawweight title in 2016 in between stints with the UFC.

Jędrzejczyk opted to call it a career after a loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 earlier this year. She had returned following a two-year hiatus from competition.

Hill may be in the final chapter of her professional MMA career but she’s hoping to surpass an all-time great before hanging up the gloves.

Will Angela Hill break Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s record?