Anthony Smith: UFC Fighters Are Not Always Welcome At Hospitals

UFC fighter Anthony Smith recalls a time when he did not feel welcome at a hospital.

A UFC fighter’s life is filled with injuries. That is a big part of the job. It takes a special kind of person to get beat up for a living and keep coming back for more.

With fighting and injuries comes surgeries and hospital visits. Many times on fight night, those fighters with severe injuries are transported right from the event to the hospital. Because of the nature of these injuries and how they came about, they may not always receive a warm welcome at the local hospitals.

This seems to be the case with the hospital in Dallas following the event held on July 30. That event was UFC 277 and was filled with some exciting and bloody fights.

Many fighters that night were transferred to the hospital or were in need of some medical attention afterward. One man who suffered a loss that night which secured him a hospital visit was Anthony Smith.

“It was real clear that they didn’t want us at that hospital in Dallas anyways, they were almost seemingly annoyed that we were there,” Smith told The MMA Hour (h/t Sportskeeda.)

“And I get it, it’s like the best trauma hospital in Dallas, not in a fantastic area, they get a lot of really critical injuries. I have a friend in Dallas, a police officer, and if there’s any cops that get shot, that’s where they take them because it’s the best. So they’re busy, and I’m sure they don’t want to deal with our self-inflicted bulls–t, which I understand, totally understand.”

