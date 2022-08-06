Ariane Lipski vs  Priscila Cachoeira Pulled From UFC Vegas 59

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 bout between Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira has been rescheduled due to the former KSW champion’s weight troubles.

It has been a rocky UFC journey for Lipski, who was set to face Cachoeira in her first fight in almost a year. She was looking to put together a winning streak after going 3-4 thus far in her UFC tenure, with her last bout being a victory over Mandy Bohm last September.

At the UFC Vegas 59 weigh-ins, Lipski came in at 128.5lb, which was 2.5lb over the flyweight limit for a non-title bout. Initially the contest was set to go ahead at a catchweight, with Cachoeira receiving 20% of Lipski’s purse, but it seems that this is no longer going to be the case.

According to reports, the athletic commission did not medically clear Ariane Lipski to fight on tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event, forcing the main card bout to be scrapped from the card. Luckily though, fans will not have to wait too long to see this contest, as it has already been rescheduled for next weekend’s UFC on ESPN 41, headlined by Dominick Cruz vs Marlon Vera.

UFC: Ariane Lipski é vetada e luta contra Pedrita é adiada https://t.co/0xb8qaxirj pic.twitter.com/Y4j7hBoF9K — Combate (@combate) August 6, 2022

Ariane Lipski Had COVID-19

According to the report, the reasoning for Ariane Lipski missing weight, which has not happened before during her time in the UFC, was due to a spat with COVID-19 that she had during her training camp. She reportedly did not feel well after weighing in on Friday and was taken to the hospital, eventually being determined to be unfit to compete.

This bout between Lipski and Cachoeira was originally scheduled to take place in 2019 but was canceled after the former KSW champ tested positive for using a diuretic. Now, with the contest being booked for just one week later, the two ladies will compete at 135lb to avoid having to cut weight for a second time in such a short span.

“Hey guys! Unfortunately my fight won’t happen today anymore,” Lipski wrote on Instagram, after the announcement was made. “But happily it’s reschedule for next Saturday in San Diego! See you all there! 👑🔥 Thank you my opponent to accept and thank you @ufc and @dominance_mma for make this fight happened. Let’s go!!”

Arianne Lipski vs Priscilla Cachoeira is the second bout to be pulled from UFC Vegas 59 on fight day, with the welterweight contest between Jason Witt and Josh Quinlan also being pushed back a week for unknown reasons.

For more updates and results from UFC Vegas 59, stay tuned to MMANews.