Mozharov, Center Of Recent Record Controversy, Is Suspended

Former UFC fighter Askar Mozharov has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for using a banned substance ahead of his recent debut.

Mozharov was released by the promotion following his only UFC fight against Alonzo Menifield at a June 4th Fight Night event. He tested positive for a metabolic modulator stemming from a pre-fight drug test and has been indefinitely suspended by NSAC.

This prohibits Mozharov from fighting in the state of Nevada until further notice. He’s still allowed to fight in other promotions such as Bellator and the PFL, which host events outside of Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Mozharov was originally supposed to make his UFC debut in May 2021 against Ben Rothwell before a series of travel visa issues forced him to withdraw. He went on to lose via first-round TKO to Menifield.

FanSided

Mozharov was the talk of the MMA community earlier this summer after allegedly altering his professional record to earn a spot in the UFC. Tapology and Sherdog, two popular record keepers in the sport, found that Mozharov’s career showed inconsistencies and contradictions which forced a slew of revisions by both websites.

Mozharov and his team have been accused of intentionally changing his record to look better than it was. As of the loss to Menifield, he has accumulated a 17-13 win-loss record.

Mozharov is scheduled to appear in front of NSAC in September for a disciplinary hearing.

