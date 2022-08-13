Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie

Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!
Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in the Bellator welterweight rankings and entered tonight looking to rebound from his loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 274 in February.
As for Yamauchi, he entered Bellator 284 riding a two-fight winning streak, including most recently making a successful welterweight debut by submitting Levan Chokheli.
The co-main event saw Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) face the undefeated Steve Mowry (10-0). Sadly, that bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke. Also competing on the main card was former women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on Bruna Ellen.
Additionally, Austin Vanderford, aka Paige VanZant‘s husband, was in action against Aaron Jeffery.
You can check out the highlights from tonight’s action below followed by the quick results!
Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford
Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Bruna Ellen
Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie
Bellator 284 Quick Results
BELLATOR 284 MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9:00 p.m. ET)
Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie via TKO: R2, 3:58
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry: no-contest (accidental eye poke): R1, 0:54
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Bruna Ellen via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford via TKO: R1, 1:25
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 PM ET)
Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries via KO: R1, 1:39
Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson via submission: R1, 0:36
Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier via submission: R2, 2:35
Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega via TKO: R2, 1:28
M,A,Yah II def. Brett Bye via unanimous decision (30-27×3)