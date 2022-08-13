Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie

Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in the Bellator welterweight rankings and entered tonight looking to rebound from his loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 274 in February.

As for Yamauchi, he entered Bellator 284 riding a two-fight winning streak, including most recently making a successful welterweight debut by submitting Levan Chokheli.

The co-main event saw Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) face the undefeated Steve Mowry (10-0). Sadly, that bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke. Also competing on the main card was former women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on Bruna Ellen.

Additionally, Austin Vanderford, aka Paige VanZant‘s husband, was in action against Aaron Jeffery.

You can check out the highlights from tonight’s action below followed by the quick results!

Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford

🤯 𝑴𝑨𝑱𝑶𝑹 𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹



It's the night of the mullets, as @AaJMMA KOs @AustinV170MMMA in the opening fight of the #Bellator284 main card.



Watch live NOW on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/xwfqBSU2dt — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma

Back and forth in this one.



Watch Sowma vs. Saricam LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator284 pic.twitter.com/6hiVyPQPTO — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

📊 By The Numbers



Gokhan Saricam beats Said Sowma by Split Decision in Sioux Falls.#Bellator284 is live on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/k4fVnYBg26 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Bruna Ellen

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane out-muscles Bruna Ellen, taking her to the ground as round 1️⃣ comes to a close 💪



Catch the final two rounds LIVE on @Showtime #Bellator284 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/FYx6jhBnHX — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) August 13, 2022

🚨 Another CLOSE result 🚨



Ilima-Lei Macfarlane comes out on top by split decision after a hard-fought, back-and-forth bout with Bruna Ellen#Bellator284 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/nmephvuU2i — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) August 13, 2022

Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie

𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 🤯@GoitiOfficial may have the most submissions in Bellator history, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hang on the feet!



A spectacular finish to #Bellator284 live on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/b7I5AxY3PL — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

Bellator 284 Quick Results

BELLATOR 284 MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie via TKO: R2, 3:58

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry: no-contest (accidental eye poke): R1, 0:54

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Bruna Ellen via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford via TKO: R1, 1:25

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 PM ET)

Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries via KO: R1, 1:39

Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson via submission: R1, 0:36

Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier via submission: R2, 2:35

Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega via TKO: R2, 1:28

M,A,Yah II def. Brett Bye via unanimous decision (30-27×3)