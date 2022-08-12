Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi Results & Highlights

Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi takes place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event will feature welterweights Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in the Bellator welterweight rankings and will be looking to rebound from his loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 274 in February.

As for Yamauchi, he is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, including most recently making a successful welterweight debut by submitting Levan Chokheli.

The co-main event will see Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) facing the undefeated Steve Mowry (10-0). Also competing on the main card will be former women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on Bruna Ellen.

Additionally, you can see former middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford (11-1), aka Paige VanZant‘s husband, in action against Aaron Jeffery (11-3).

The main card for the action kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on SHOWTIME, with the preliminary card beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Bellator MMA’s YouTube channel.

You can check out the full card and weigh-in results for Bellator 284 below. And be sure to check back here later for the results and highlights from tonight’s action!

BELLATOR 284 MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170)

Valentin Moldavsky (238.2) vs. Steve Mowry (249.8)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (129)* vs. Bruna Ellen (125.6)

Said Sowma (243.3) vs. Gokhan Saricam (248.2)

Austin Vanderford (184.4) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185)

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:00 PM ET)

Josh Hill (135.8) vs. Marcos Breno (136)

Deanna Bennett (125.2) vs. Justine Kish (128.4)*

Sullivan Cauley (205.4) vs. Tyson Jeffries (201.8)

Pat Downey (186) vs. Keyes Nelson (183.6)

Bailey Schoenfelder (227.8) vs. Mark Currier (260.6)

Mitchell McKee (135) vs. Tony Ortega (134.6)

Brett Bye (173.8) vs. M,A,Yah II (174.4)