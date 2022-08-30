Ben Askren Reveals Fight That Would Lure Him Out Of Retirement

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren is likely done competing in MMA unless a fight with an old rival becomes available in the Octagon.

Askren shut the door on a return to combat sports following a boxing loss to Jake Paul last year. He retired from MMA following a loss to Demian Maia in Oct. 2019.

Askren was one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport when the UFC signed him to a deal in 2018. He won the Bellator and ONE welterweight titles before eventually garnering the attention of UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass for a shot in the Octagon.

Askren seems at peace with his MMA career and doesn’t plan on a return to the cage unless one of his most heated adversaries becomes available for a run-back.

Ben Askren Wants To Run It Back With Jorge Masvidal

After a fan asked him how a rematch with Jorge Masvidal would go, Askren made an admission regarding his hiatus from competition.

It’s the only thing that I would come out of retirement for https://t.co/eby1bNAy45 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 30, 2022

“It’s the only thing I would come out of retirement for,” Askren replied.

Last November, Askren also teased a return to the USADA testing pool for a matchup with welterweight Nate Diaz. Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 279 in the main event matchup with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Askren fell victim to the fastest knockout in UFC history (5 seconds) against Masvidal at UFC 239. This came after a controversial debut win over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235.

Masvidal has lost three straight fights in the Octagon after one of the most remarkable runs in UFC history in 2019. He earned wins over Darren Till, Diaz, and Askren before losing back-to-back title fights to Kamaru Usman.

On the off chance that Masvidal would accept a rematch with Askren, we could potentially see “Funky” return to the Octagon for a chance at redemption.

Would you want to see Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?