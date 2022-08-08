Dariush Rates Gamrot’s Grappling Against Other UFC Lightweights

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has given his assessment of Mateusz Gamrot’s grappling ahead of their fight on Oct. 22.

Dariush and Gamrot will square off on the main card of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. It’s arguably the most highly anticipated card of the year with two title fights at the top of the event.

Dariush returns against the surging Gamrot in his first fight back from an ankle injury he suffered earlier this year. He was supposed to face Islam Makhachev in February before withdrawing on short notice.

Now, Dariush will face a wrestling standout in Gamrot who recently picked up the biggest win of his career over Arman Tsarukyan in June. Many have been impressed by Gamrot’s grappling prowess, and Dariush is no exception.

Beneil Dariush Evaluates Mateusz Gamrot Ahead Of UFC 280 Clash

© Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports and Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dariush was asked to rate Gamrot’s ground game in comparison to the other top lightweights.

“He’s definitely Top 3 in terms of scrambling in our division,” Dariush said. “He’s a great grappler, and his striking is good too, he knows how to set up his punches…I think he’s always looking for the takedown, but his striking is really good too.

“I would say he’s behind me…Islam, and Charles [Oliveira]. I’d say just the three of us are ahead of him.”

Despite Dariush’s massive UFC-caliber experience advantage over Gamrot, the two lightweights have a similar amount of cage time on their résumés. Dariush has fought in 26 professional fights to 22 for Gamrot.

Dariush is one of the most skilled ground-and-pound fighters in the lightweight division, as evidenced by recent wins over Tony Ferguson and Diego Ferreira. His last submission win came against Frank Camacho in Oct. 2019.

Dariush and Gamrot could potentially move one step closer to a title shot with a win, and fans can expect their respective grappling skills to be on full display in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Beneil Dariush’s assessment of Mateusz Gamrot?