Bike Event Honoring Woman Assaulted By MMA Fighter Resumes

An annual motorcycle ride originally organized to support a woman that was assaulted by an MMA fighter will be making its return after a 2-year hiatus.

Desiree’s Ride was first organized in 2014 as a fundraiser for Desiree Gallagher, who suffered serious injuries after falling from a seven-story balcony in London, Ontario. The fall was allegedly caused by former MMA fighter Justin Primmer, who was convicted of assault after police discovered photos of Gallagher’s bruised face on his phone.

The incident resulted in Gallagher requiring significant rehabilitation and medical care, and Desiree’s Ride was created in an effort to alleviate some of those costs. Gallagher sadly passed away in May 2015, but organizers of Desiree’s Ride chose to continue the event in her honor to raise awareness and funds for victim services.

The event had to be put on hold for 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizer Susan Gerth says they’re ready to resume the fundraiser this year and continue supporting a worthy cause.

“Victim services is probably one of the most underfunded charities there is,” Gerth told The Observer. “There’s a lot of great fundraising efforts for great causes but you don’t hear a lot about the victims of crime.”

MMA Fighter Never Convicted For Accident

Although Primmer was convicted of assaulting Gallagher and subsequently served time in prison, the former MMA fighter was never convicted of causing the fall that left Gallagher in a wheelchair with no short-term memory.

The 38-year-old already had a previous conviction for a fatal stabbing prior to the incident with Gallagher, and Primmer also assaulted another inmate at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in Ontario.

Primmer (left) was allegedly responsible for a fall that resulted in Gallagher (right) suffering serious injuries.

Considered to be a dangerous offender, Canada’s Supreme Court and the Ontario Court of Appeal have both blocked any requests from Primmer to be freed from incarnation.

Primmer competed in 3 pro MMA bouts in 2018 in his native Canada. After losing his pro debut via rear-naked choke at KOTC: Moment of Truth, “The Ninja” won his next pair of fights to bring his record to 2-1.

