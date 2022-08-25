And NEW UFC Champion Of The World: Bill Belichick?

And new…UFC middleweight champion of the world….Bill “The Hoody” Belichick!

That fantasy world became somewhat of a reality in the “legal” sense if we are taking the “possession is 9/10 of the law” expression literally. That’s because the legendary football coach was gifted with a UFC championship belt Wednesday when his New England Patriots visited the UFC Performance Institute.

The team made the trip ahead of their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. With the Performance Institute being located in Vegas and boasting state-of-the-art equipment within its 30,000-square-foot space, the facility has proven to be well suited for the most elite athletes in the world.

Ironically, it wasn’t any of these athletes who seized UFC gold during this surprise visit, though. Instead, it was their mastermind of a head coach, the six-time Super Bowl winning Bill Belichick.

Credit: The Boston Globe

Bill Belichick Feels A Different Type Of Championship Joy

Dana White may be a proud Las Vegas local now, but he has always remained true to his Boston roots in his support of the New England Patriots. It’s evident in White’s facial expression how honored he was to strap UFC gold around Belichick’s waist.

Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YI9mqcjUZ9 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 24, 2022

We’ve seen guys get pushed to the top fast and receive questionable title shots due to favoritism, but literally handing a UFC title to your favorite football coach is a bit much, even by “Dana White privilege” standards.

In any event, Belichick was all smiles while being sprinkled with cheers from his ball players after his title “win.” Unfortunately for the 70-year-old coach, there is an old saying in MMA that has never been truer than in this moment: You’re not really a world champion until you defend the title.

What do you think, MMA News faithful? How many PPV buys do you think a Bill Belichick UFC title defense pulls in??