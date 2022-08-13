Bisping Drops Wildcard Opponent Option For Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has an idea for Conor McGregor‘s next Octagon opponent that hasn’t been discussed by the masses.

McGregor is still recovering from a nasty leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timetable hasn’t been tabbed for his return to the Octagon despite a few top fighters, including Michael Chandler, being willing to welcome him back.

McGregor has taken his time working back to the Octagon and even went as far as potentially hinting at retirement ahead of his film debut. He’s coming off of back-to-back losses to Poirier last year, with his last victory coming against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

If McGregor intends on fighting again, Bisping has a big name in mind that few have mentioned as a possible opponent.

Michael Bisping Names Ideal Opponent For Conor McGregor’s Return

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why Nick Diaz would make a lot of sense for McGregor’s comeback.

“It’s a winnable fight for both men,” Bisping said. “There’s a fucking epic storyline because he already beat up [Nick Diaz’s] little brother… For McGregor, he would love that, it’s a big name… Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz, PPV. The only wrinkle is when McGregor fights, it’s always a main event. I don’t think Nick would come in as a main event.”

Diaz made his own UFC comeback last year at UFC 266 against Robbie Lawler, losing via TKO in the third round. McGregor has fought Nick’s brother, Nate Diaz, twice during his time in the UFC.

Diaz’s coach recently hinted at a return by the end of the year, despite UFC President Dana White seeming less than enthused about him fighting again. He hasn’t earned a win since defeating BJ Penn at UFC 137.

A McGregor vs. Diaz fight would garner a ton of fan interest and Bisping believes it makes the most sense for McGregor to get back on track in his fighting career.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight in his return?