BKFC 27 London Results & Highlights: Perry Defeats MVP

The anticipated Michael “Venom” Page bare-knuckle boxing debut went down today, and MMA News is here to share the official results for BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry.

The main event featured Page taking on former UFC star Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight. Page is still under contract with Bellator, but the company allowed him to challenge Perry in his hometown of London, England, United Kingdom.

Bare Knuckle FC

While “Venom” made his debut, Perry entered with more experience. The former UFC fighter won against Julian Lane at BKFC: Knucklemania 2 on Feb. 19. Perry came in to prove that he is the better bare-knuckle fighter and continue his rise in the sport.

The co-main event had Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmory. Former UFC fighter Paige Van Zant was also scheduled to compete against Charisa Sigala, but she was pulled from the card. It’s unclear why Van Zant was removed, but she expressed her disappointment on social media, and BKFC will try to reschedule the fight for Oct. 15.

Below, you can view the highlights from all of the action followed by the quick results.

Connor Tierney def. Joe Elmore

Mike Perry def. Michael “Venom” Page

Does Perry have a broken jaw? He lands on MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/N78U4pCoeL — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

BKFC 27 London Quick Results

BKFC 27 London Main Card (PPV, 2:00 PM ET/11 AM PT)

Mike Perry def. Michael “Venom” Page via majority decision

Connor Tierney def. Joe Elmore via unanimous decision (49-43, 50-46, 50-45)

James Lilley def. Tyler Goodjohn via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 48-47)

Mick Terrill def. Sam Shewmaker via KO: R1, 1:59

Jake Bostwick def. Chris Fishgold via TKO: R2, 1:58

Danny Christie def. Terry Braizer via TKO: R3, 1:22

Dawid Zoltaszek def. Adam Harris via KO: R1, 1:59

David Round def. Ash Griffith via TKO: R2, 0:40

John Hick def. Ellis Sheperd via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 50-45)

BKFC 27 London Preliminary Card (PPV/Youtube, 1:00 PM ET/10 AM PT)