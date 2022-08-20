BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry Results

The anticipated Michael “Venom” Page bare-knuckle boxing debut goes down today, and MMA News is here to share the official results for BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry.

The main event will feature Page taking on former UFC star Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight. Page is still under contract with Bellator, but the company allowed him to challenge Perry in his hometown of London, England, United Kingdom.

Bare Knuckle FC

While “Venom” will be making his debut, Perry will have more experience. The former UFC fighter won against Julian Lane at BKFC: Knucklemania 2 on Feb. 19. Perry will try to prove that he is the better bare-knuckle fighter and continue his rise in the sport.

The co-main event will have Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmory. Former UFC fighter Paige Van Zant was also scheduled to compete against Charisa Sigala, but she was pulled from the card. It’s unclear why Van Zant was removed, but she expressed her disappointment on social media, and BKFC will try to reschedule the fight for Oct. 15.

BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry will take place at the SSE Arena in London, England, United Kingdom. The event will be on Pay-Per-View on FITE for $19.99. Another way to watch the event is to subscribe to BKFC for $4.99 on their website or app.

Below, you can view the entire card and information for tomorrow’s event. Be sure to check back on this page for the full results and any available highlights.

BKFC 27 London Main Card (PPV, 2:00 PM EST/11 AM PST)

Michael Venom Page (175 lbs.) vs. Mike Perry (175 lbs.)- Middleweight Main Event

Connor Tierney (164 lbs.) vs. Joe Elmore (165 lbs.)- Welterweight Co-Main Event

James Lilley (155.9 lbs.) vs. Tyler Goodjohn (155 lbs.)- Lightweight

Mick Terrill (251.6 lbs.) vs. Sam Shewmaker (234 lbs.)- Heavyweight

Chris Fishgold (175 lbs.) vs. Jake Bostwick (174.6 lbs.)- Middleweight

Danny Christie (182 lbs.) vs. Terry Brazier (181 lbs.)- Light Heavyweight

Dawid Zoltaszek (268.4 lbs.) vs. Adam Harris (TBD)- Heavyweight

David Round (181 lbs.) vs. Ash Griffith (187 lbs.)- Light Heavyweight

John Hick (144 lbs.) vs. Ellis Sheperd (145 lbs.)- Featherweight

BKFC 27 London Preliminary Card (PPV, 1:00 PM EST/10 AM PST)