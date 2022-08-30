BKFC Champion Reggie Barnett Jr. Is Missing In Virginia

Bare Knuckle FC Interim Bantamweight Champion Reggie Barnett Jr. has been declared ‘missing and endangered’ by police in Virginia Beach, VA.

Virginia Beach PD was contacted by Barnett’s family on Monday after Barnett disappeared following mental health concerns and hints at self-harm. He was last in contact with his family on Sunday and hasn’t been reached since.

Barnett’s fiancee, Krystal Martinez, posted a recent video on Facebook revealing that Barnett was supposed to attend an open-gym session but was a no-show on Sunday night. Martinez said he was last seen at a local 7-Eleven store at around 6:15 p.m. EST on Sunday before failing to show up at the gym.

Martinez also shared that friends and family of Barnett have reached out in an attempt to contact him without any luck. Police are using GPS to track Barnett’s phone and a search for a potential location has begun.

Martinez also claims that Barnett was on his way to a local airport to drop off a woman before instructing the intoxicated woman to get out of the car.

Bare Knuckle FC’s Reggie Barnett Jr. Went Missing Over The Weekend

Barnett last competed in bare-knuckle boxing at a BKFC Fight Night event on July 23rd. He won the promotion’s interim bantamweight title by winning a technical majority decision over Jarod Grant.

Barnett has earned wins over the likes of Travis Thompson and Rusty Crowder in BKFC.

Barnett has also headlined multiple events in his BKFC tenure, including against Johnny Bedford last August. He has won four of his last five fights overall and has also competed in MMA against the likes of UFC veteran Tony Gravely.

We’ll bring you the latest on the search for Barnett as it becomes available to the public.

Those with information on Reggie Barnett Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000 or 911.