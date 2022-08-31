Blaydes Predicts Likely Outcome In Gane/Tuivasa Main Event

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has given his prediction for the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

Blaydes was recently in action across the pond, headlining July 23’s UFC London event against Tom Aspinall. But the action in the Octagon was short-lived, with the Englishman suffering a knee injury after just 15 seconds.

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

Despite the unfortunate nature of the fight-ending sequence, Blaydes left The O2 with a win on his record, and though he didn’t attain it the way he would’ve wanted, he’s not letting that halt his charge towards the gold.

And as he’d outlined before registering his third win in a row, “Razor” Blaydes sees the upcoming UFC Paris headliner as the fight that will decide his next target.

Blaydes Expects To Face Gane Next

With champion Francis Ngannou out through injury and ever-present rumors surrounding the status of Jon Jones, who’s been touted for a possible interim-title fight against Stipe Miocic, the landscape towards the top of the heavyweight division has been somewhat uncertain in recent times.

But Blaydes has long envisioned his route to the top; and having moved past the injured Aspinall, the #4-ranked contender has his sights set on two men above him on the ladder.

On September 3, the UFC will head to France for the very first time, with the streets of Paris hosting the Octagon. In the main event, hometown heavyweight Gane will welcome Australia’s Tuivasa to the Accor Arena.

During an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Blaydes assessed the matchup, and predicted which man he’ll likely be lined up to face in the aftermath.

“I would say Gane (wins),” Blaydes predicted. “Tuivasa has already shown in his previous fight versus Derrick Lewis, he can take a punch. So, it’s really — the thing with him is the conditioning. Can he go five rounds? We know Ciryl can do it, we don’t know if Tuivasa can. But also, we don’t know If he has to, because he’s got the power. If he’s able to connect in any round, he’s able to put anybody away.

“I’m still going with Gane. I think he’s smart enough to avoid the brawls, and he’ll be able to just outlast him for a decision… that first round is going to be the scariest round, ’cause that’s when you don’t know just how fast he (Tuivasa) is,” Blaydes added. “He does have explosiveness. It just comes and goes.”

Having impressively neutralized the power of Derrick Lewis last August to win interim gold, many have backed Gane to replicate that performance later this year when he shares the cage with “Bam Bam.”

But given Tuivasa’s rapid and brutal rise up the rankings, his chances delivering another memorable finish and Parisian ‘shoey’ can certainly not be fully counted out.

30 days to go!! 🇫🇷



Who else can't wait for the Octagon to touch down at #UFCParis for the first time EVER!? pic.twitter.com/GEx3M1J9em — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 4, 2022

Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes’ Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa prediction?