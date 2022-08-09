Blaydes To Jones: Why Do You Care About People On The Internet?

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pays too much attention to what’s said on social media.

For over two years, Jones, a two-time titleholder at 205 pounds, has been on the sidelines preparing for a new career venture at heavyweight. But while he’s been absent from the Octagon since a February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes, “Bones” has maintained a constant presence online, where he often interacts with fans and replies to trolls.

Most recently, Jones hit back at criticism of a training video that he uploaded to Twitter, something that Blaydes sees as another example of the GOAT contender paying too much heed to internet comments.

For all those who said I looked a little slow in my last training video, I appreciate the added motivation. I’ll push harder, can’t wait for you all to see your boy in actual fight shape. Everything has its process — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 5, 2022

Blaydes: Jones Shouldn’t Be Caring About Social Media

Blaydes, the current #4-ranked UFC heavyweight, has had his own back and forth with Jones in recent times. After backing Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight experience to pay dividends in a rumored fight against “Bones,” Blaydes became the latest target of Jones’ social media presence.

Now, having seen the former light heavyweight king’s latest activity online, “Razor” has suggested that Jones is far too concerned about the opinions and comments of others.

“I think he lets the internet and social media — he lets it tell him what to do,” Blaydes said during an interview with Helen Yee. “I don’t understand (it). He’s a big guy, he’s a big name. He shouldn’t be caring about what people on the internet are saying. I think he does.”

After taking issue with some previous comments from Blaydes, Jones branded the long-time top-five heavyweight “tiny,” and suggested that he’s always looking to hate on him.

Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

Given Blaydes’ latest remarks, perhaps he’ll be in Jones’ Twitter crosshairs once again — although that would sort of prove Blaydes’ point…

What do you make of Jon Jones’ interactions on social media? Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes?