MMA Twitter Raves About Bo Nickal’s Quick Win On DWCS

Former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal might’ve exceeded expectations in his quick win on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Nickal made quick work of Borrego in his DWCS headliner on Tuesday night. He was by far the most significant betting favorite on the card and one of the most hyped MMA prospects in recent memory.

Nickal got the job done by grappling against Borrego, getting his back and sinking in the rear-naked choke just over a minute into the fight.

Watch Nickal get the finish below.

Bo Nickal makes it look too easy#DWCS

pic.twitter.com/DQi9TIFbRW — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 10, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Top Prospect Bo Nickal’s DWCS Showcase

Here’s what fighters and personalities, including his American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal, had to say about Nickal’s impressive win on DWCS over Borrego.

Damn! Ok Bo Nickal! 👏🏼 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 10, 2022

U gotta sign him

-Greg hardy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 10, 2022

Bo Nickal a hot knife thru butter. #DWCS — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 10, 2022

Bo Nickal is a guy who probably would have won some world medals in wrestling if he wanted to stick with it. Instead he’s going to end up winning a world championship in MMA. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) August 10, 2022

Nickal is just two fights into his professional MMA career following the win over Borrego. He earned the attention of UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass by earning a debut knockout over John Noland at iKON FC 3 back in June.

Despite the impressive performance, Nickal will have to fight at least one more time on DWCS after earning a developmental contract from White. This is a move that the UFC did with former NFL star Greg Hardy back when he first made the transition to MMA.

Nickal is seen as a once-in-a-generation phenom, and he’ll look to seal the deal in his next appearance on DWCS.

What was your reaction to Bo Nickal’s win over Zack Borrego on DWCS?