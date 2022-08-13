Bo Nickal Sends MMA Bettors Clear Message: Back Him

Bo Nickal has sent MMA bettors a clear message following his victory over Zack Borrego (3-1-0) at DWCS on Tuesday night.

The undefeated prospect has been described as one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever enter the Octagon following an illustrious collegiate wrestling career that saw him win gold in back-to-back-to-back national championships. However, his Olympic career was botched by the pandemic.

Going 2-0 as an amateur signed to First Round Management, Nickal made his pro debut at iKon FC 3. Nickal would display crisp striking in his debut, and turned around quickly for a bout on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Nickal would close as a near -3000 favorite, and looked every inch worthy of that cap, securing a RNC in 62 seconds. When asked by media following the bout how he felt about the line, Nickal sends a message to the doubters (H/T 24/7 Sports):

“That’s a little low, I would think… Honestly, it was just free money… When I saw the betting odds, I felt a little disrespected because I expected it to open at like minus 10,000… I was like that’s a steal… I thought people should have been hammering that line.”

Bo Nickal Sends A Message

Unsurprisingly, Nickal received a hefty backlash on Twitter for his confidence. Many MMA fans were critical of him suggesting the line should be higher, arguing that the amount of capital required to make profit on Nickal is prohibitive for most.

Bo doesnt understand most people play the big parlays because they have 5 dollars to their name. Dude must come from wealth — Not a Name (@RightIsntNice) August 12, 2022

Nickal hit back, arguing that a 3% profit on him is easy money, and that there is money to be made.

However, it was not all one-way traffic. Many fans were vocally critical of Dana White not signing Nickal on the spot. White wants Nickal back on DWCS again this season, arguing that Nickal needs more experience before hitting the big show. White reassured media that he would sign Nickal to the UFC at a later date.

To those crying about my comment regarding the betting line on my fight listen up. If you got me at -3000 and put $100k on me you would have made $3.3k. That’s a 3.3% return in 60 sec. If you don’t understand this stick to your +25000 parlays and lose your money. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 12, 2022

“I don’t know what else he could have done to look any better. He looked incredible. The only reason I didn’t sign him tonight is because he’s 2-0 now. … We’ve got eight more weeks of [DWCS]. The kid is super talented.

“I can tell that most of you are bummed out that I did not sign him tonight. But relax, he will fight again on the Contender and more than likely get signed. There’s not too much more that kid could have done tonight. He looked f–king incredible.”

Do you agree with Bo, or is -3000 just too steep to justify your punt?