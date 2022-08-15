Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording

UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event.

Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.

Green is a veteran of the UFC’s lightweight division while Pimblett is just a few fights into his UFC tenure. Despite their vast difference in experience, Green apparently has a bone to pick with the up-and-coming UK star.

Watch Below As Bobby Green Records And Rips Paddy Pimblett At UFC San Diego

As re-posted by MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Green recorded Pimblett from a couple of rows away at UFC San Diego and lambasted the English UFC star. (h/t MMAMania)

Looks like Bobby Green wants the Paddy Pimblett fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/glT0EPKINJ — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 15, 2022

“Look at this little fathead right here, look at this little fathead,” Green said in a recent social media live stream. “Who is this fathead guy? Can somebody tell me who this fathead guy is? I wanna know! They said he’s the ‘Baddy’ [but] I don’t know … if he was ‘bad’ he’d fight me. If you wanna fight somebody real, somebody with some real credibility, not this ‘Monkey King’ bullshit, weird shit, fight a real (expletive) bro. The real one. Y’all can tag him and let him know what I’m saying. Let him know! I don’t want to disrespect him in front of his girl. He’s with his lady friend right now. That would just be mean.”

It’s unclear if Green ended up confronting Pimblett after the recording or if there’s any known beef between the two fighters.

A potential fight between Green and Pimblett could be on the table next. They’re both unranked at lightweight and could be one or two wins away from earning a spot in the rankings.

Green was supposed to face Jim Miller at UFC 276 before withdrawing due to undisclosed reasons. He last fought in February on short notice against Islam Makhachev, losing via first-round TKO.

Pimblett has won three straight fights to begin his UFC career, including most recently against Jordan Leavitt in London in July. He signed with the promotion last year following a title-winning stint in Cage Warriors.

Pimblett has yet to publicly respond to Green’s video stream but he has been known to hit back at his UFC colleagues on social media. He’s recently been at odds with Ilia Topuria both on Twitter and in person.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Green’s secret recording of Paddy Pimblett?