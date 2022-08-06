Brogan Walker: Fans Will See A Lot Of Nunes In Me At TUF Finale

Brogan Walker will be walking in the Octagon at the UFC Vegas 59 event well prepared by an MMA GOAT.

The latest season of The Ultimate Fighter is over and a new champion is set to be crowned. The Ultimate Fighter season 30 final is set to go down tonight, August 6, live from Las Vegas.

After a long six weeks in the TUF house, two ladies are set to battle it out to be named The Ultimate Fighter and sign a contract to join the UFC. This season was coached by UFC 277 main event fighters Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña.

Brogan Walker Knows She and Her Coach Amanda Nunes Have Similar Styles

Through the grueling process of fighting multiple times in the lead-up to the season finale, two ladies, Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller, will meet inside the cage with their respective coaches looking on. Walker was on team Nunes and believes her coach and herself have very similar styles.

“The styles that we have here in this matchup with Juliana and I, I see it just going to one of those highlight reels finishes, you know, that pressure coming in, the timing,” Walker said at the pre-fight presser. You guys watched the Amanda-Julianna fight, she, my coach fought a lot like me in that fight, she fights how fight, she took her time she adjusted with the pressure, and she just remained patient, got that good timing, good connections on everything and real responsive. So yeah, I either see it going just like that except more blood or I see one of those highlight-reel knockouts coming in.”

Walker explained that she and Nunes share very similar styles and after working together for six weeks, the meshing of their styles must have been even more so by the end. She is giving props to her coach and the team and plans to showcase what she can do on Saturday night.

“I want this one for ‘Team Nunes’ as well,” Walker explained. “I know that we are all competing as individuals, but I could not have had the performances in the house that I had and gotten to this point without all the support from Amanda and Nina and their coaches. Them working with my coaches even now, they really put that time into me as a martial artist, they care about me and it shows.”

The Ultimate Fighter finale event aka UFC Vegas 59 will be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill tonight.