EXCLUSIVE | Bryan Battle Calls Out Ian Garry: “Where You At?”

Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight winner Bryan Battle wants to be the one to expose Ian Garry in the UFC Octagon.

Battle is set to make his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato on August 6th. He’s opted to make the move to 170lbs following a middleweight win over Tresean Gore in February and a middleweight title on TUF.

Battle adds a new element to the UFC’s welterweight division. He brings a 6’1″ frame, along with a 77″ reach, to an already exciting group of fighters.

One matchup that Battle is interested in is a matchup with Garry, who signed with the UFC after a title run in Cage Warriors last year. Garry has won three straight to begin his UFC tenure, including a recent unanimous decision win over Gabe Green at UFC 276.

Battle knows that Garry has plenty of hype from UFC fans and pundits, but he wants to steal it as he begins his run at welterweight.

Bryan Battle Tells MMANews He Has His Eyes Set On Ian Garry

During an exclusive interview with MMANews, Battle called for a shot at the undefeated Garry.

“Off the rip, Ian Garry, where you at baby?” “Let me bust Ian Garry’s face. That’s what I want. But outside of that, I’m here to climb the ranks.”

Battle was then asked how he evaluated Garry’s time in the UFC so far.

“They’ve been solid. I can’t say anything bad. I don’t think he’s lost any of the rounds in any of those fights. His last fight was a little bit closer, but he’s gone out there and handled everybody.

“With that being said, I think the guys that he’s fighting, they’re just giving him way too much respect. At the same time, when they are trying to hit him, they’re not being defensively sound enough. I think I’m a terrible matchup for him watching those fights. I know it would be a tough fight, I know I’d get hit, but I may hit him more. It would be a lot of fun; I think the fans would really appreciate a fight between us.”

First thing’s first for Battle, who faces an experienced Sato who has faced the likes of Belal Muhammad and Gunnar Nelson inside the Octagon. Sato is coming off of back-to-back losses to Nelson and Miguel Baeza.

Garry made his UFC debut at UFC 268 against Jordan Williams, earning a first-round knockout with one second left in the round. Before arriving in the UFC, he won the welterweight title at Cage Warriors 125 over Jack Grant.

Battle is focused on potentially taking over the welterweight division, and a matchup with Garry seems to be on his list of potential foes.

What is your prediction for Bryan Battle’s welterweight debut?