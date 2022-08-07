Fighters React To Bryan Battle’s Head Kick KO At UFC Vegas 59

Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight champion Bryan Battle made a statement in his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato.

Battle faced Sato on the UFC Vegas 59 preliminary card. He was making his first appearance at 170lbs after competing at middleweight for the majority of his professional career to date.

It took just under a minute for Battle to find his range against the experienced veteran Sato, landing shin to the chin and finishing the fight in just 44 seconds with a right head kick.

Watch Battle get the finish below.

Bryan Battle puts Takashi Sato to sleep with a brutal head kick#UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/NAznvTXx06 — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 7, 2022

UFC Fighters Had A Lot To Say About Bryan Battle’s Knockout

Here’s what Battle fighting colleagues in the UFC had to say in reaction to his brutal knockout.

He did not see that kick at all! Nasty head kick KO! Sato sitting up on the stool now 🙏🏾 #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Beautiful head kick Battle #UFCVegas59 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) August 7, 2022

Head kicks don’t get much cleaner than that!!!! 💥 #ufcfightnight — Carlos (@carlows25) August 7, 2022

50k right there @danawhite — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) August 7, 2022

Battle made the surprising move to the welterweight division after earning a win over Tresean Gore back in February. He earned wins over the likes of Andre Petroski, Kemran Lachinov, and Gilbert Urbina during his time on TUF 29.

After the fight, Battle called out Ian Garry and Bryan Barberena for his next UFC outing. A matchup with Garry would put two of the most impressive prospects in the division against each other.

Sato had faced UFC veterans such as Belal Muhammad, Gunnar Nelson, and Jason Witt leading up to the fight with Battle. He has now lost three in a row since a win over Witt.

Battle is a name to watch in the welterweight division for years to come, especially with his unusual length and range for a 170lb fighter.

What was your reaction to Bryan Battle’s knockout of Takashi Sato?