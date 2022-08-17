Burns Details Why He’s Rooting Against “Clown” Costa At UFC 278

While middleweight contender Paulo Costa will no doubt have the support of many compatriots this weekend at UFC 278, one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is not one of them.

In Saturday’s co-main event, “Borrachinha” will look to record his first victory in three years. Since extending his then-perfect record to 13-0 with a memorable triumph over Yoel Romero in 2019, Costa has suffered back-to-back losses, first in a failed title challenge against Israel Adesanya and most recently in an exciting headliner opposite Marvin Vettori.

Now sat at #6 on the 185-pound ladder, the Brazilian will look to re-enter the win column at the expense of the returning Luke Rockhold, whose last MMA success came back in 2017 against David Branch.

In recent months and years, Costa has displayed a different side on social media, with a growing tendency for memes and posts that draw attention. Having seen his countryman’s personality online, one elite Brazilian fighter has come to a negative conclusion on Costa.

Burns: Costa Posts Nothing But Bullsh*t

During an appearance on Brazilian podcast Connect Cast, Gilbert Burns was asked who he’s rooting for in the middleweight clash between Belo Horizonte native Costa and Californian Rockhold.

Despite his national ties with the #6-ranked contender, Burns said that he’ll be supporting the former champion come UFC 278, branding Costa a “clown” who posts nothing but “bullsh*t” online.

“I’m rooting for Rockhold. ’Borrachinha’, I have nothing against him, but I think he’s a clown,” Burns said. “On his Twitter he only posts nonsense and bullsh*t. He lost the fight to Adesanya, it happens, you lost. Then he went to fight Marvin Vettori and showed up super heavy.” (h/t Brazilian MMA Fighters)

Burns isn’t the first to criticize Costa’s online antics, with former light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira previously sharing a similar sentiment.

Along with Costa’s presence on social media, Burns was clearly rubbed up the wrong way by his fellow Brazilian’s conduct in recent outings. As well as putting his defeat to Adesanya down to some excessive wine drinking the night before, “Borrachinha” appeared at fight week for his clash with Vettori massively overweight, forcing the bout to be switched to a light heavyweight contest.

Costa will be looking to turn attention away from any controversy and back towards his knockout power this Saturday when he shares the Octagon with Rockhold in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns’ assessment of Paulo Costa?