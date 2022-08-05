Cain Velasquez Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder Charge

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of the alleged molester of his four-year-old son.

Velasquez is accused of attempting to murder Harry Goularte during a high-speed chase near San Jose, CA back in February. The former heavyweight champion allegedly shot and hit Goularte’s stepfather during the incident.

Velasquez has been behind bars since Feb. 28 and has been denied bail three times, including most recently in July. If found guilty of attempted murder and the 10 other gun-related charges, Velasquez could be handed a 20-year prison sentence.

Velasquez and his legal team have taken their bail requests to the Court of Appeal in hopes of getting him back home with his family as the legal process unfolds. However, it’s uncertain whether or not these attempts will prove to be successful.

Cain Velasquez Faces 20 Years In Prison If Convicted

Velasquez is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time, with title wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos and Brock Lesnar. His last fight came against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in Feb. 2019.

Many former and current UFC fighters have spoken in support of Velasquez since his arrest. UFC President Dana White, along with former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, are just a few of the names who have written letters to the judge presiding over the case.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Sept. 26 for Velasquez’s case. If in the event the case is not dismissed before that date, it would go to trial and would more than likely begin by the end of the calendar year.

As for Goularte, he’s scheduled to return to the courtroom on Sept. 20 after pleading not guilty to child molestation in June.

What is your reaction to Cain Velasquez pleading not guilty?