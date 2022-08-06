Carla Esparza Updates Fans After Treatment & Sets Return Timeline

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza is setting a timeline to return to action.

Since winning the UFC strawweight title back in May, fans have been eager to hear when champion Carla Esparza would be back in the cage. Right after her victory over Rose Namajunas, there were conversations about who could be next for the new champ. Would Namajunas get an immediate rematch? Could it be a rising star like Marina Rodriguez? Or former champion Zhang Weili?

All seemed like viable options, but first Esparza needed to take care of herself. She had some lingering issues that need to be dealt with before being able to set up her next fight. It seems she has done just that according to a post on her social media.

“Health update: Got PRP in 2 locations last week, and started Physical Therapy yesterday,” Esparza wrote. “The hardest part for fighters is resting/healing when your doctors tell you to because mentally we are so tough we can push through pain, but we need to let ourselves heal so we can come back 100%. Pending approval from physical therapist, looking to fight in November or December.”

It seems as though the next opponent for Esparza will in fact be Weili. She is fresh off her win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk and is ranked number two in the division, right behind Namajunas. Dana White has expressed interest in this bout and the champ has set out her return window.

She is looking to return in November or December. If this bout were to be added to a Pay-Per-View event which most of the time is the case with title fights, there are few options. UFC 281 will be taking place in New York City and could be an option; or UFC 282, December 10.

Are you excited to see Carla Esparza back in action?