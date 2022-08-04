Chandler Gives Oliveira/Makhachev Prediction with Zero Hesitation

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has made a firm prediction for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Now four fights deep into his UFC run, lightweight contender Michael Chandler knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of the sport and after breaking a losing stint with a stunning finish of Tony Ferguson, he’s once again set his eyes on the title.

However, he will first have to wait and find out the outcome Oliveira vs. Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

Speaking to MMA Junkie at UFC London, Chandler quickly declared that he has former-foe Oliveira winning the fight for the once again vacant belt.

“Charles Oliveira. I think Charles Oliveira gets the job done.” Chandler said immediately after the question was asked. “I think Islam, not that he is got great, not that he is not highly touted, not that he is not going to be a future champion — but there should be no reason why he should ever be a favorite in that fight against Charles Oliveira.”

Chandler: “Put Some Respect On Charles Oliveira’s Name”

Photo by Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

Chandler has firsthand experience with the former champion in Oliveira, who lost his title after a controversial weight-cut situation at UFC 274. The two fought for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262, with “Iron” earning a shot at the belt after debuting in stunning fashion earlier that year against Dan Hooker, TKOing him within the very first-round.

The fight with Oliveira did not go Chandler’s way, although he did find some success in the first round — clipping the Brazilian multiple times and locking in a strong guillotine attempt. Chandler was then TKOd within seconds of round two. There is no doubt that this experience is one of the many reasons Chandler holds “Do Bronx’ in such high regard.

“What Charles Oliveira has done over the last couple of fights, finishing everybody he is fighting — is nothing short of amazing,” Chandler continued. “The resurgence of Charles Oliveira’s career from relatively unknown, somewhat up and down, can’t be relied upon journeyman to now legitimate No.1 lightweight on the planet, has been something to behold. So put some respect on Charles Oliveira’s name. I think Charles Oliveira goes out there and honestly think he finishes him.”

After a series of finishes over himself, Dustin Poirier and most recently Justin Gaethje, it is no surprise that Chandler believes Oliveira could finish Makhachev — it is only a matter of how.

The title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is scheduled to take place at UFC 280 on October the 22nd in Abu Dhabi.