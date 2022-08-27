Chris Daukaus Shares Dark Thoughts After Blaydes KO Loss

UFC heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus took his knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Columbus harder than most were led to believe.

Daukaus is set to return to the Octagon against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at an October 1st UFC Fight Night event. Both fighters are looking to get back in the thick of things in the heavyweight division.

Despite initial UFC promise with four-straight wins to his tenure, Daukaus has dropped back-to-back fights to Blaydes and Derrick Lewis by knockout. His last victory came against Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

MMA fighters deal with defeat in different ways, and Daukaus dealt with his fair share of dark moments and thoughts following the knockout against Blaydes.

Chris Daukaus Gets Brutally Honest Following Curtis Blaydes KO Loss

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent interview with Ben “The Bane” Davis, Daukaus explained how he handled it.

“Uh, like the first week, I wanted to f*cking kill myself. It’s horrible,” Daukaus said. “But that’s, you know because you put so much emphasis on this one night and the one task at hand. And however long your training camp is 10 weeks, eight weeks, whatever you decide to do but when you come up short, it fu*king sucks.

“And then obviously the trolls on Instagram and Twitter. Everyone’s hitting me up saying ‘you suck’, but yeah, I mean, mentally I’m back I’m ready to go. I dealt with my shit. I dealt with with a lot of like inner questions, I guess you could say, you know, questioning things, and I’m good.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

In his first comments on social media following the loss in March, Daukaus seemed optimistic as he looked ahead to what’s next. In contrast, his mental state behind the scenes was anything but rich in positivity.

Daukaus is the latest MMA fighter to speak out on mental health. Paddy Pimblett, Anthony Pettis, Rory MacDonald, and others have came forward in recent months and encouraged those suffering to not be afraid to ask for help.

Daukaus seemed to learn a lot after dealing with the darkest moment of his fighting career and he’ll look to make a statement against Rozenstruik in his return.

Can Chris Daukaus bounce back in his next fight and return to the UFC heavyweight title picture?