Christos Giagos Slices Pinky On Broken Toilet, Out Of UFC Paris

UFC lightweight Christos Giagos suffered an all-time freak injury that has forced him out of his upcoming fight at UFC Paris.

Giagos was supposed to face Benoît Saint-Denis on the UFC’s first Paris card on Sept. 3. Unfortunately, that bout has been canceled after a recent accident while Giagos was at his home.

Injuries are a commonality in MMA due to the sheer brutality of the sport. Many fighters suffer injuries in sparring sessions or innocent drills during camp that tweak a part of the athlete’s body.

Giagos’ odd circumstances behind his UFC Paris withdrawal may top the list of the strangest injuries suffered by fighters.

In a recent Instagram post, Giagos detailed the unusual reasoning behind his UFC Paris withdrawal.

“I was getting some cleaning done and while wiping down a piece of my grill in the trash my hand hit a broken porcelain toilet and gashed my hand open, cutting a tendon in my pinky,” Giagos revealed. “Unfortunately, due to the severity of the injury I had to pull out of my upcoming fight in Paris. I was praying the damage wasn’t bad so I could still take the fight, but that wasn’t the case.

“I went to a hand specialist today to check the damage and had to undergo a minor surgery to reattach my pinky tendon. My focus is to get healed up as fast as possible. As much as this pains me, the only thing I have control over is how quickly I get back.”

Giagos is far from the only odd injury suffered by a UFC fighter in recent years. Ahead of his scheduled fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, Tony Ferguson suffered a torn ligament in his knee after tripping over a wire at the venue.

Giagos was looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moisés. A timeframe for his Octagon return could be determined in the coming weeks.

