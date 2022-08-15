Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing.

Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.

“I’ve been able to get inside the ring with Cris, and I think she’s… good enough to where she doesn’t have to fight someone 17-14. I think she can take on some of the top girls… I think she can beat Jessica McCaskill. I think she can go to 154 and do some things. Cris Cyborg can box. We only sparred one time, four rounds, and she learned a lot. She adjusts very, very fast. She asked me some of the best questions that any sparring partner ever asked me. She wanted to understand and when I explained it to her, her eyes opened up and was like ‘wow.'”

Claressa Shields Skeptical About Harrison Vs. Cyborg In Boxing

Regarding Cyborg jostling for a boxing fight against Kayla Harrison, Shields was also skeptical. Laughing at the suggestion, she implied that it would be an awkward fight, given both women’s ability in grappling. She told the media scrum:

“…that would be the a very interesting fight, cause that’s two MMA fighters coming into the boxing ring to box against each other. I think it would be one of those fights like they’re both trying not to slam each other cause they both know that they both know how.”

Shields has trained with Harrison during her stint in MMA. She claims that her time in uncomfortable wrestling positions in MMA has given her “different” cardio from her boxing competitors. Shields returns to MMA on the PFL Championship card in November following her September bout with Savannah Marshall.

Do you agree with Cyborg’s choice of opponent? Or would you rather see PFL and Bellator cross-promote her and Harrison in a superfight?