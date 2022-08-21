Watch: Colby Covington Reacts Moments After Usman’s KO Loss

The reaction that Colby Covington had to seeing Leon Edwards knock out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is likely the same one shared by everyone watching around the world.

Out of the many rivalries that Usman has created over the years as welterweight champion, there was none with the same amount of bad blood as his feud with Covington. Despite having two action-packed fights, where he pushed the then-champ to the brink both times, “Chaos” has never ceased to poke fun at and talk trash to Usman, and vice versa.

Colby Covington Shocked to See Kamaru Usman KO’d

Given the nature of their beef, and the fact that he is 0-2 against Kamaru Usman, it is not surprising to think that Colby Covington was likely happy to see Leon Edwards upset the champ with an incredible head-kick knockout, in the final minute of their UFC 278 main event. Luckily, there was a camera around to capture the raw reaction of the former interim champ, when watching his rival get flatlined.

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see Covington react, moments after the headlock lands and Usman is left staring into the ether, unconscious on the canvas. As was the case with most onlookers, the expression on his face was one of utter shock and amazement at what he had just witnessed.

Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards knocking Usman out pic.twitter.com/zLVEk1nLb1 — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 21, 2022

While unsurprising to see the shock on his face, Colby Covington must be thrilled at what this means for his chances of being a welterweight champion.

Time will tell what ends up being next for the division, especially with Dana White already wanting to see a trilogy between Edwards and Usman in the UK, but having a fresh face atop this division means that “Chaos” has a path to the title that does not require a third fight with Usman.

What was your reaction to seeing Kamaru Usman knocked out by Leon Edwards?