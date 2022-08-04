Covington’s Poker Dominance Continues W/ Tournament Win

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has continued his run of dominance at the poker tables.

In the following article published earlier this week, it was revealed that Covington took 7th place in a “record-setting poker tournament.” Now, he has taken the top prize in a pot-limit Omaha tournament for a grand sum of $25,875.

You can view Tuesday’s report of Covington’s previous tournament win below.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 2, 2022]

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has shown that his talents don’t just lie on the wrestling mats and inside the Octagon.

Poker and MMA figures often go hand in hand, with the likes of UFC President Dana White and famed announcer Bruce Buffer finding success on the tables. While the former even claims to have been banned from the Palms Casino following a night of immense winnings, “The Voice of the Octagon” is a world-rated poker player, having appeared on ESPN’s World Series of Poker Main Event show.

Another with a flair for winning big with cards in hand is former interim UFC champ Covington. That was recently on display at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Fox Sports presenter Andy Slater posted an image of Covington playing at a table dressed in a coat, with the hood over a cap, and a pair of sunglasses. He noted that “Chaos” bested 7,696 entrants to take 7th place at what was described as a “record-setting poker tournament.”

With the result, Covington bagged a not-too-shabby $48,298.

UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at @HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants.



He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th.



(📷: @shrpo) https://t.co/Qg36mP4Lpo pic.twitter.com/oLLF9FLe3e — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 2, 2022

For the sequence that led to Covington’s elimination on the final table, see the update posted on the casino’s website:

Action folded to Colby Covington in middle position, he moved all in for 8,400,000 and Tommy Morgado reshipped with a bigger stack on the button. The blinds folded and the hands were tabled.

Morgado:

Covington:

Margado dominated Covington’s ace and he could not find a comeback as the board ran out to exit in seventh place.

Tommy Morgado – 33,100,000 (41 bb)

Colby Covington – Eliminated in 7th Place ($48,298)

Masvidal Thinks Covington Has A Gambling Problem

Covington is well-known to be a poker enthusiast, which is something that came up during the buildup to his most recent UFC fight.

During what was an animosity-fueled period prior to his clash with former friend and American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, “Chaos” was accused of owing money to numerous “loan sharks” due to sizable poker debts during Masvidal’s pre-fight appearance on The MMA Hour.

What do you make of Covington’s big payday on the felt?