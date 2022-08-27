Archives: Covington Rips NBA & MLB Players For Boycotting Games (2020)

On this day two years ago, Colby Covington had some harsh words for LeBron James and other NBA and MLB athletes.

Colby Covington has become widely known as one of if not the most politically enthusiastic fighter on the active UFC roster. One frequent target of his due to contrasting politics has been NBA superstar LeBron James.

Covington once stated that LeBron could not last 10 seconds in a fight with him, and there were once false reports that LeBron addressed Covington in return.

Ultimately, though, the trash talk has remained one-sided, as evident in the following article.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 27, 2020, 11:30 AM]

Headline: Colby Covington Rips NBA & MLB Players For Boycotting Games

Author: Cole Shelton

Colby Covington isn’t happy with NBA and MLB players boycotting their games on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Covington has been a vocal advocate for Donald Trump and the Republican party. It has caused many fans to not like him and he turned it up a notch on Wednesday evening slamming LeBron James and the NBA and MLB players for boycotting games.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

“Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames,” Covington tweeted.

The NBA decided to postpone all their games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Since then, the NBA players had a meeting to discuss the future of the season and whether or not it will continue.

For Colby Covington, he is not a fan of any of this and believes the players should take a massive pay cut and quit their jobs to make a real change.

Currently, the UFC has had no reports of any fighters boycotting due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.