Archives: Covington Vows To Settle Poirier Beef On The Streets (2021)

On this day one year ago, Colby Covington was willing to deliver street justice to Dustin Poirier.

In what will no doubt immediately strike the loyal MMA News readers as ironic, Colby Covington vowed to take care of Poirier on the streets if the two came across one another. If unaware, the irony stems from the fact that Covington pressed charges against former best friend Jorge Masvidal for allegedly doing exactly that to Covington earlier this year outside of a Miami steakhouse.

Masvidal’s trial is set to begin later this month.

Latest News

Covington has not been engaged in any other street incidents as of late, but he has been staying active outside of the Octagon in other ways. Covington has recently been cleaning up on the poker tables this summer. As for Poirier, his next bout will not be on the streets but will reportedly come against Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Last Year…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 14, 2021, 4:00 PM]

Headline: Colby Covington Vows To Settle Poirier Beef On The Streets

Author: Harvey Leonard

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has promised to “drop” Dustin Poirier if he sees him on the streets of South Florida.

Covington and Poirier, who are former teammates at American Top Team, have been embroiled in a bitter feud that has escalated in recent weeks. Things turned especially sour after “Chaos” attempted to tarnish the reputation of “The Diamond” by sharing footage of a sparring session, which he believed exposed Poirier as a fake “good guy.”

Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier (Image Credit: @colbycovmma on Instagram)

But despite Poirier stating he’d openly throw down with Covington on the street, the former interim welterweight champ says the reality is very different. During an appearance on Submission Radio, the 33-year-old revealed he’s seen Poirier since his comments and has had no confrontation.

“He said it was on sight. I thought it was on sight, guys. Why is he quiet now? Because he knows I’m coming for him, and he knows he’s not a man of his word. He talked all this shit before in the media, ‘Oh, it’s on sight when I see Colby.’ I’ve seen him fifty times since then, and he walked right away. He put his eyes down, walked right past me like the good little bitch that he is. So I am Dustin ‘Dufus’ Soyier’s daddy,” said Covington.

Covington added that he plans to expose the Louisianan and is willing to do so on the streets of Florida if the pair cross paths there.

“You’re a piece of shit. I’m gonna expose you. And if I do see you in the streets of South Florida, I guarantee I’m not holding back and I’m gonna drop you on the fuckin’ concrete, you piece of shit.”

While Poirier looks set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt following his second victory over Conor McGregor this year, Covington is preparing for a title fight of his own. His rematch with current champ Kamaru Usman is set to headline UFC 268 in November.

While the official date and venue is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest the UFC is targeting a return to New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden for the blockbuster pay-per-view, which is also set to feature a crucial lightweight co-main event between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje.

Do you think Colby Covington can dethrone Kamaru Usman in their championship rematch at UFC 268?