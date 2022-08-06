Archives: McGregor Blasts Brock, Calls WWE Stars ‘P*ssies’-2016

Six years ago, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor shared some choice words about Brock Lesnar and WWE stars as a whole.

Interestingly enough, three years after the following story was published, we ran a story about Conor McGregor being open to the idea of someday joining the WWE in some capacity.

WWE’s Becky Lynch has always been one of McGregor’s biggest supporters within the organization; and the legendary, 16-time world champion John Cena once endorsed McGregor as being “tailor made” for the WWE.

When Conor McGregor mentioned potentially joining the WWE back in 2019, he also cited Hollywood as another option for him. As it happens, McGregor did make headlines this week for being cast in a major role in the remake of the classic 1989 film Roadhouse.

Whether or not McGregor will ever check the WWE box off his options list remains to be seen, but after reading this article from six years ago, one would never have guessed it would be a possibility.

The following article was published on this day six years ago, and it is brought to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 6, 2016, 1:09 PM]

Headline: Conor McGregor Blasts Brock Lesnar, Says Most WWE Stars Are “P*ssies”

Author: Matt Boone

Ahead of his UFC 202 showdown with Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor might not be as media-accessible as he has been in the past, but when he does speak, people listen.

Among the many quote-worthy notes to come out of “The Notorious” one during the official UFC 202 media call on Friday, which also featured Nate Diaz, the reigning UFC 145-pound champion took a couple of shots at Brock Lesnar and the WWE.

“For the most part those WWE guys are p*ssies,” said McGregor during the call. “They’re messed up p*ssies, if you ask me.”

McGregor would go on to give Brock Lesnar credit for beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200, but also spoke of him being “juiced up to his eyeballs” in doing so.

“How can I respect that?” said McGregor of Lesnar, who tested positive in both an out-of-competition test in late June before his UFC 200 fight, as well as an in-competition test administered the day of his actual bout with Hunt.

McGregor wouldn’t commit to an opinion on former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who makes his official Octagon debut at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall in September, however he did mention liking The McMahon’s, Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before sharing his belief that “the rest of [the WWE guys] are f*cking p*ssies.”

To listen to the complete UFC 202 media call featuring Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, click here.

McGregor fights Diaz in a 170-pound rematch in the main event of UFC 202 on Saturday, August 20, 2016 from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.