Conor McGregor Goes On Since-Deleted Rant Against Hasbulla

It’s safe to say that UFC star Conor McGregor isn’t a fan of Hasbulla’s antics and integration into the world of MMA.

McGregor is still recovering from the nasty leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264. He’s anticipating a return to fighting as soon as next year, although nothing is reported to be in the works.

Hasbulla, a friend of McGregor’s former nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently trolled McGregor by naming his chicken after the Irish star. This comes after Nurmagomedov infamously referred to McGregor as a ‘chicken’ in his post-UFC 205 callout following a win over Michael Johnson.

A few weeks after Hasbulla’s ‘McGregor chicken’ went viral on social media, McGregor has hit back at the social media sensation.

Conor McGregor Attacks Hasbulla On Twitter

In a series of since-deleted tweets, McGregor went off on Hasbulla.

From Conor McGregor’s Twitter account. Screenshotted by @SpinninBackfist

“I’d love to boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post,” McGregor tweeted. “How much to get him on the volley? Little smelly inbred. I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the guard.”

McGregor has issued personal attacks on Nurmagomedov and the Russian republic of Dagestan since the lead-up to their fight at UFC 229. He has accused Dagestanis like Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev of being a result of inbreeding and also mocked Nurmagomedov’s wife.

Hasbulla is an internet star who suffers from Dwarfism, which is a medical condition that stunts growth. He has been seen at numerous UFC events including UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, sitting cageside next to UFC President Dana White.

McGregor has taken shots at numerous figures in the sport on social media since his long absence from competition. If his recent attacks on Hasbulla are any indication, he isn’t happy with the blogger’s troll job.

