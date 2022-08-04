Did Conor McGregor Just Retire After Landing Hollywood Role?

Conor McGregor has left everyone guessing whether he’s just announced his MMA retirement following a series of cryptic tweets.

This week, it was announced that the Irish superstar will soon make his Hollywood debut after being cast in a leading role alongside renowned actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Filming for the movie, a remake of the 1980’s classic Road House, is set to get underway later this month.

Now, McGregor has fired off a series of tweets that seem to suggest that, if not retiring from MMA, he’ll be taking a hiatus from the sport to focus on his burgeoning film career.

Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022 “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work,” tweeted McGregor.

That cryptic, possible retirement tweet was preceded by another in which McGregor facetiously reminisced about his rivalry with Nate Diaz and looked forward to taking on Hollywood.

Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud 🎥 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLouRZpD81 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

“Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud,” tweeted McGregor.

A third tweet from McGregor, however, seemed to suggest that he may yet return to the Octagon.

I’ll be back!

For the sake of humankind!

I must return! 🦸‍♂️

Happy birthday my man, @Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board.

Fun times ahead, bring it 🦿❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7z2Fppn9K — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

“I’ll be back! For the sake of humankind! I must return! Happy birthday my man, Schwarzenegger! Hope you and H are proud of my recovery / work and my latest move on the board. Fun times ahead, bring it,” tweeted McGregor.

This Isn’t The First Time Conor Has Announced/Teased MMA Retirement

Of course, McGregor has in the past announced his MMA retirement via Twitter on several occasions, having last done so just over two years ago. After back-tracking on those plans just a month later, Conor claimed that he would never retire from the sport and continue fighting until he was “332 years old.”

Conor McGregor has been living a life of plenty aboard his Lamborghini yacht of late. PHOTO: TWITTER

The 34-year-old, who last appeared in the Octagon over a year ago, has been recovering from a broken tibia sustained during his loss to Dustin Poirier. Well on the road to recovery, McGregor has in recent months expressed interest in fighting Michael Chandler and has even hinted at setting up a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

What do you think? Did Conor McGregor just announce his MMA retirement?