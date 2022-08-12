Cormier Dismisses Impact Of Ferguson’s Move To Jackson-Wink

Daniel Cormier doesn’t think that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson’s move to Jackson-Wink will be enough to get him back on track.

Ferguson has lost four in a row in the UFC Octagon, including most recently in a brutal knockout defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. His last win came against Donald Cerrone in June 2019 at UFC 238.

Ferguson, despite arguably being past his physical prime at age 38, is looking to get back in the win column and in the right direction in the lightweight division. After some instability amongst his inner circle leading up to and following his last few fights, he’s sought the help of Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico to provide him a gym to truly call home.

While Ferguson’s decision to train at Jackson-Wink going forward could be seen as a great move by many, Cormier is in the minority and believes it won’t be enough to get him back into contention.

Tony Ferguson Sought A Fresh Start After His Loss To Michael Chandler

During a recent episode of DC&RC, Cormier was asked about whether or not he believes Jackson-Wink will be able to get Ferguson back to peak Octagon form.

“Man, this is a bit of a tough one, right? Because I tap in on him chasing down that past greatness,” Cormier said of Ferguson’s new team. “I just don’t know if there’s any more of that… I just believe that we all have a time, like we all have a time. And I believe that time’s gone, I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson with the camp change. I just believe his time has passed, and no camp change is going to change that.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Cormier and Ferguson have had their fair share of beef in recent years, but it appears that Cormier genuinely feels that Ferguson’s best days are behind him. Ferguson has also criticized Cormier’s perceived biased commentary in favor of his American Kickboxing Academy protégés such as former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top contender Islam Makhachev.

Ferguson doesn’t have a shortage of potential opponents for his UFC return, including most recently in the form of Dan Hooker. On the contrary, he faces a must-win scenario and will look to re-focus on his fighting career following this recent move to Jackson-Wink.

