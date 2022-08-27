Cormier: Rockhold’s Retirement WAs The Last Of AKA’s ‘Four Kings’

Daniel Cormier is sad to see his friend Luke Rockhold walk away from MMA.

Luke Rockhold fought in a great bout at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa, even though he didn’t get the win. Following the fight, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. With fans and teammates looking on Rockhold explained that his time was up and even though this was his first fight in three years, he was ready to walk away.

Looking on cage-side was Rockhold’s friend and former training partner Daniel Cormier. Cormier was on commentary duty for this swan song and gave his thoughts on the bout and retirement immediately after on his YouTube channel.

“My boy Luke Rockhold fought the final fight of his career. And you know what? I can’t say I’m not disappointed,” he explained. “Because skill-wise, he looked like he still has a ton left. But his cardio, and his body posture, the way that he looked in there tells me that it’s about time for my boy to walk away. So I ran over and gave him a big hug. But honestly, let’s give our credit to Paulo Costa. Because he dealt with an absolute wild man in there.”

Image Credit: @lukerockhold on Instagram

Daniel Cormier On His Relationship With Rockhold & Team At AKA

The fight between Costa and Rockhold was a bloody one that earned them both Fight of the Night bonuses. Cormier took some time to reflect on Rockhold’s history with his team at American Top Team (AKA) and how he was the last of their core group to retire.

“You know, I always talk about you got to enjoy fighters while you have them, because you never know when they’re gonna be gone,” Cormier said. “And I got this picture sent to me. And now we’re all gone. You know you look at this photo, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, myself, Luke Rockhold, and Cain Velasquez.

“And if you look at the coach right here, off the right left of the screen with Cain, he’s dead, Cain is in jail. You know, we’ve had some really great times at the American Kickboxing Academy in the final of the guys that we call the Four Kings takes a bow in front of the fans tonight in what I believe was a fairytale ending for Luke Rockhold.”

Cormier continues to stay close to the fights as part of the commentary team, but it is unclear what will be next for Rockhold. He has always had other ventures outside of fighting, such as modeling. His last fight week was filled with disdain for the UFC so maybe sticking around may not be in the cards.

What was your favorite Luke Rockhold fight of all time?