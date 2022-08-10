Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25.

Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday.

This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months. She had originally been linked to a potential fight against Katie Taylor for December, and it’s unclear if that fight will still take place after this announcement.

Cyborg will face Silva, who has accumulated a 17-21 boxing record and is a former super bantamweight champion in Brazilian promotion Pink Punch. She is a former opponent of Amanda Serrano, losing via a third-round knockout in 2020.

The Cyborg/Silva fight will headline a Fight Music Show (FMS) card at the Athletico Paranaense Arena in Curitiba, BR. Coincidentally, this is also the venue where Cyborg made her UFC debut against Leslie Smith at UFC 198.

Cris Cyborg, Image Credit: Credit: Zuffa LLC

Cyborg’s Bellator contract remains intact and allows her flexibility to compete in other fighting facets. Bellator will also allow welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page to compete in a bare-knuckle fight against former UFC veteran Mike Perry later this month.

Cyborg is far from the only MMA star to make the move to the boxing ring. Former UFC champions Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, and Tyron Woodley are just a few of the names who have fought in boxing in recent years.

Cyborg has won six in a row in MMA, including most recently against Arlene Blencowe in an instant classic at Bellator 279. She earned the title over Julia Budd at Bellator 238 following a tumultuous tenure in the UFC.

If Cyborg is triumphant in her boxing debut, she may be well on her way to a successful career in the ring.

