Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego.

Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.

Even with the striking numbers starting to build in Cruz’s favor, Vera never appeared particularly bothered about the possibility of losing rounds. The Ecuadorian finally got a read on Cruz’s head movement and made the former champion pay with a brutal head kick in the fourth round.

Fighters React To Vera’s Head Kick KO

After being spoiled by a pair of tremendous fights immediately before the main event, UFC fighters were still impressed by Vera’s highlight-reel victory.

Chito’s the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Chito power hit different 💥 lol — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 14, 2022

Oooooo that kick was nastyyyyy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022

Damn what a kick @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 14, 2022

Vera has been on another level, 135 division is so exciting rn 🔥🔥 #UFCSanDiego — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 14, 2022

Happy for my boy Chito. Love seeing him do good. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 14, 2022

Ranked as the UFC’s #5 bantamweight heading into this bout, “Chito” is now on a 4-fight winning streak and should be in the conversation for a title shot.

MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC San Diego.