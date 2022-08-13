Cruz Explains What Will Make The Difference In Yan/O’Malley

Dominick Cruz has shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

Many people think that Dominick Cruz is the greatest UFC bantamweight of all time. As the first-ever champion in the division, he defended his title a total of three times in his career, but a string of injuries has kept him sidelined over the years. Now, he is ready to get back in the title contention mix, and he plans to do that by defeating Marlon Vera on Saturday night at the Fight Night event in San Diego.

Dominick Cruz Breaks Down Yan vs. O’Malley

Cruz has a tough task ahead of him as Vera has been streaking up the rankings. His last three fights all ended with stellar victories, and he is now ranked fifth in the 135 pounds division. One man that Vera defeated on his way to the top was Sean O’Malley, who is getting a pretty big fight his next time out.

O’Malley will be taking on former champion Petr Yan, and as someone who might fight one of these men down the line, fellow bantamweight and UFC analyst Cruz gave his thought on the matchup.

“I think the experience factor obviously goes to Yan. When you watch what Vera did to O’Malley, you gotta give credit to that; finished him, Cruz said recently on The MMA Hour. “The proof is in the result, but it’s not MMA math. Like, he’s got a reach advantage (over Yan), he’s got good footwork. But Yan, I mean, if you look at the way he keeps his defense tight. It’s gonna be a really good fight.”

Many people were surprised by the matchmaking in this bout. O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters on the roster, but this is a huge jump up in competition for him. Cruz sees talent in O’Malley but fears that Yan may have the better skills at this time.

“What makes it a super-good fight is it’s three rounds. O’Malley can keep his pace and keep on his bike with his range for three rounds, and that’ll support him… What supports Yan to me, is he can switch stance. He can go southpaw or conventional at any time, and as we saw against Aldo, he’s sufficient in both stances equally defensively. I think defense wins that fight. Whoever has the better defense in that fight wins.”

