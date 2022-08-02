Dan Hooker Calls Out Tony Ferguson With Twitter Meme

In typical “Hangman” fashion, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has called out fellow contender Tony Ferguson on social media.

Hooker is at somewhat of a crossroads in his career. After falling to three of the best at 155 pounds in Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev, the New Zealander acknowledged that there was no place for him in the upper echelons of the division until the landscape changed.

But having decided to return to featherweight where he began his Octagon career, Hooker fell to a fourth loss in five outings in London this past March, with Arnold Allen finishing him in one round.

After taking some time away from the cage to assess what’s next, Hooker has set his sights back on lightweight, where he went 7-1 in his first eight UFC outing in the division.

And though he’s suffered defeats to three top-five names in the weight class, there are still some exciting figures for “The Hangman” to ponder facing between them and his #13 position on the ladder.

That includes one charismatic and fan-favorite UFC vet.

Hooker Brings Out Trademark Phrase For Ferguson Callout

On social media, one fan posted an image of Hooker alongside former interim champion Tony Ferguson, asking MMA Twitter if a matchup between the two UFC mainstays is the fight to make next.

Retweeting it to his own account, “The Hangman” tagged Ferguson, encouraging the 38-year-old to “step up to the plate.”

You wana play ball?



Step up to the plate. @TonyFergusonXT https://t.co/kzfSYuvijU — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 2, 2022

“You wanna play ball? Step up to the plate @TonyFergusonXT”

Like Hooker, Ferguson is on a poor-run of form, which compounded last time out with his first KO loss. At UFC 274, “El Cucuy” was viciously put to sleep by a Michael Chandler front kick.

Of course, a Hooker callout wouldn’t be complete without a follow-up tweet captioned, “I’ll smash ya face in,” which the New Zealander previously wrote during an exchange with Rafael dos Anjos in April.

“The Hangman” accompanied the term with a meme, showing controversial conservative figure Steven Crowder, who is known for setting up tables that encourage individuals to challenge him on a debatable belief written in front of him.

Hooker shared an image of Crowder at a table, but with the topic altered to read “Hooker vs Ferguson is the fight to make.”

“I’ll smash ya face in @TonyFergusonXT”

Given the popularity and fan-friendly styles of both men, it’s hard to imagine many fans stepping up to argue against that claim.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson next?